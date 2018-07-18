These are the most popular travel destinations among Chinese travellers

Australia is the most popular travel destination among Chinese travellers, according to a new report. — Istock.com pic via AFP

BEIJING, July 18 — Australia, Canada and France have emerged the most popular travel destinations among Chinese travellers in the upcoming year, according to a wide-sweeping report that looks at how mainland Chinese globetrotters will impact global travel over the next 12 months.

For the seventh annual Chinese International Travel Monitor report released by Hotels.com, about 3,050 Chinese residents aged 18-58 were asked about their spending patterns, travel preferences, booking methods, accommodation choices and future travel plans. The surveys were conducted by Ipsos.

This year, it appears that Chinese travellers are particularly smitten with the promise of sun-soaked beaches, as Australia tops the list of destinations they’re most excited to visit for the first time in the next 12 months.

After Australia, Canada also holds much appeal among Chinese travellers, who are most keen to experience the country’s natural wilderness and festival scene. Rounding out the podium is France for its gastronomic and rich cultural heritage.

The results underscore the changing travel styles of Chinese travellers — the world’s fastest-growing travel demographic and world’s biggest travel spenders. Last year saw 130 million outbound Chinese tourists — a massive 85 per cent spike compared to 2011.

Chinese travellers are no longer confining their travel plans to Asia — their traditional travel destination of choice — but looking farther afield to long-haul destinations in Europe, the Americas and Australia.

They are also becoming more intrepid, moving away from packaged group and bus tours and embracing independent travel to unfamiliar destinations, says the report.

Over the last year, this trend was led mostly by Chinese millennials who generally have a better grasp of English than their older counterparts.

Authors of the report note that one of the most surprising findings is how Chinese travellers, both young and old, are becoming bolder and more adventurous, seeking out local activities that include everything from music festivals and film festivals to quirky and modern art exhibits and hikes through rainforests.

The report also found that when it comes to spending, dining on local delicacies, visiting local landmarks and shopping for authentic items were the most popular expenditures.

And when it comes to deciding where to travel, the most important considerations for Chinese travellers are safety, local cuisine, and local history and heritage.

Here are the top 10 destinations that Chinese travellers are excited to visit over next 12 months, according to the report:

1. Australia

2. Canada

3. France

4. New Zealand

5. US

6. Maldives

7. Germany

8. Singapore

9. Japan

10. Korea — AFP-Relaxnews