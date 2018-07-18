MACC: Najib’s account was unfrozen because not linked to 1MDB

MACC also said it was still investigating the alleged transfer of RM2.6 billion into Najib’s personal accounts. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it lifted a freeze on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank account because it was not linked to investigations on SRC International and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The anti-graft agency also denied claims that it had publicised the freezing of Najib’s account but kept silent when the account was released, pointing out that it had never issued a statement on the former and merely responded to media queries on the latter.

“MACC wants to stress that the freeze on the account was lifted not because of pressure from any parties, but because investigations on the account have been completed,” MACC said in a statement.

“We also wish to highlight that Mohd Najib’s other bank accounts linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd and 1MDB (RM2.6 billion) were not frozen because those accounts were closed before the SRC International and 1MDB (RM2.6 billion) investigations began on July 2015.”

MACC also said it was still investigating the alleged transfer of RM2.6 billion into Najib’s personal accounts.

Najib was charged earlier this month with three charges of criminal breach of trust and another for abuse of power in relation to RM42 million allegedly misappropriated from SRC International, a former unit of state investment firm 1MDB.