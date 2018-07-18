Grab driver detained with drugs in Bukit Mertajam

Police detained the Grab driver and seized ketamine, ecstasy and eramin 5 pills worth RM5,700. — Reuters pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 18 — Police detained a man who is a Grab driver, and seized ketamine, ecstasy and eramin 5 pills worth RM5,700 in a Kia Optima at a parking area in Jalan Bayu Mutiara, here on Monday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) District Police Chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said a police team on patrol in the area conducted a check on the 32-year-old man who was in the driver’s seat under suspicious conditions.

“The car was in the parking area and upon checking him at about 10pm, police found 26 packets of ketamine drugs weighing 50g, 20 ecstasy pills and five eramine 5 pills. All the drugs are worth RM5,700 and we also seized cash amounting to RM9,172 on the man,” he said here today.

Nik Ros Azhan said following investigations, it was found that the man was there to send the drug supply to his buyers and the urine test also found him positive for ketamine.

He added that since a few months ago, the man had obtained his supply from a drug distribution syndicate and repackaged them before selling them to his customers in SPT and Seberang Perai Utara.

Meanwhile, Nik Ros Azhan said police also detained 15 drug addicts, including three women, aged between 17 and 50 years in several raids around Machang Bubok and Seberang Jaya including a temple in Taman Seri Impian yesterday.

“Police who were on their rounds in Taman Seri Impian at 12.05am conducted checks on a man and two women who were behaving suspiciously in a Chinese temple in Taman Seri Impian and found them taking drugs. They had used the temple as a venue for their drug activities in order to avoid police detection,” he said.

He said checks conducted on the three individuals found heroin weighing 5g and equipment for taking the drugs. Checks conducted on them found them positive for drugs and they had previous criminal records for drug and crime-related offences. — Bernama