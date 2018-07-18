Two MPs back proposed review on child marriage laws

Two government and Opposition MPs supported today Minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s proposal to review laws that allow child marriage. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Two government and Opposition MPs supported today Minister Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa’s proposal to review laws that allow child marriage.

Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said for years, Malaysia has seen such cases and Muslims should not be abusing religion to allow child marriages.

“I wish to support the minister’s comment with regard to child and under-aged marriages. We have seen such cases for years and there were differences in opinion with regard to marriages involving under-aged and children,” Nancy told Malay Mail.

“The Quran has been used as a reference by the parties involved. We do not want opportunists to abuse religion as a reason for such marriages to be allowed. Hence, stricter rules and procedures are needed to tackle this matter.

“I would support the minister should he decide to bring in all stakeholders to discuss this matter once and for all. Children should be given the opportunity to experience the normal life of a child.

“Anyone who sexually abuses children or marries them for reasons that the law forbids, should be punished heavily,” added the Sarawak lawmaker from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu..

In her role as a mother, Nancy urged Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her capacity as women, family and community development minister to bring reforms on child marriages.

It was reported that Mujahid had condemned child marriages and wanted to review the law where Muslim parents can give their consent for girls under the age of 16, while non-Muslims can obtain the permission of their respective state’s mentri besar.

Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil also said he fully supported Mujahid’s proposal, adding that the minimum marriageable age should be increased to 18.

“Personally, I think we should raise the marriage age to 18. Just like we should lower the voting age from 21 to 18.

“Eighteen is a good age, a good number. For me, 18 is the age legally speaking that you can be tried as an adult, die for your country, join the police, drive a car, start work. There are so many things that you can do at 18. I think we should keep marriages at the minimum age of 18.

“(Kids should) get through school first. I am in support of his proposal,” the PKR MP said.

However, Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said reminded Mujahid that any amendments to Muslim marriage laws must first obtain consensus from state governments.

“It’s a bit hard for me to comment on whether I support it or not because I need to take a look at the amendments he wants to propose because he needs to refer to the state governments as Islamic marriage is under Islamic law. That’s under the purview of the state government.

“This means, there must be endorsements and consent from state governments concerning Muslims. That’s for Islamic law. For non-Muslims, they (the Pakatan Harapan federal government) can bring it here and debate it,” said the former de facto law minister.

In a press statement dated July 4, Azalina said she wanted the government to review and amend the law ensuring children will be protected according to international standards.

She also plans to propose to the Lower House that a Special Committee on Children be established at the Parliamentary level.

Her Umno colleague, Lenggong MP Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, said the amendment must follow Islamic religious laws on marriage in order to have his support and he was interested in taking a look at the amendments that the new government will propose.

“We need to look at Islamic religious law first before we make any amendment to Islamic law. If it goes against our current law and Islamic religious law, I will oppose it. If there are weaknesses in the law, we can find ways to rectify it.

“We can discuss the issue so it will not go against Islamic religious law. I want to see the amendments that they propose first before I decide whether to support it or not,” said Shamsul Anuar.

Primary Industries Deputy Minister Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said the law must be made very clear so it will not be politicised.

“We need to wait to see the amendment that the minister in Prime Minister’s Department will make. And for the benefit of all, the law must be made even clearer so it can be used as a guideline by all Muslims.

“This is critical because we don’t want this to become a polemic issue. The law must have the intention to provide a clear stance on this issue. As long as the law isn’t clear, we will continue to face a lot of problems,” said the PKR deputy minister.

* An earlier version of the story contained an error which has since been rectified.