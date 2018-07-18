Malaysia to sustain M&E export growth at 7pc, says Matrade director

Malaysia is expected to sustain its machinery and equipment (M&E) export growth this year at last year’s level of around 7 per cent. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia is expected to sustain its machinery and equipment (M&E) export growth this year at last year’s level of around 7 per cent.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation’s (Matrade) China Unit Director Ong Yew Chee said M&E is the country’s sixth major export sector after electronic and electrical products, petroleum, chemicals, palm oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

He said Malaysia has the potential to export its machinery and equipment, particularly food processing machinery, especially to South-east Asian countries.

“From January to May this year, Malaysia exported RM17.19 billion worth of M&E products to major destinations, including Singapore, the US, China, Thailand and Indonesia,” he told reporters at the soft launch of the 29th Malaysia International Machinery Fair (MIMF) here today.

The four-day MIMF, which opens its doors at the Putra World Trade Centre here tomorrow, is organised by ES International Event Management Sdn Bhd and supported by Matrade.

Ong said the MIMF would provide a good opportunity for local players to display their export capability, and urged local manufacturers to visit the fair to source their machinery from local players who have plenty to offer.

Meanwhile, ES Event Management Managing Director Datuk Chong Chong Tik said MIFF 2018 is targeting to attract about 15,000 trade visitors based on the strong requests and enquiries it received from the business community.

“We received about 13,000 trade visitors last year and expected more to turn up as we are exhibiting bigger and more sophisticated machinery this year,” he said.

MIMF 2018 features over 800 booths, of which more than 60 per cent were taken up by foreign companies, mostly from China with nearly 400 booths, while the others were from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Thailand Hong Kong, and Indonesia.

Chong said that local machinery agents, representing German, Italian and Swiss brands have also set up their booths.

He said the fair comprised four exhibitions, namely Plastic, Mould & Tools (M’SIA PLAS); Sign & LED/LED — Light, Packaging and Labelling; Food Processing Machinery and Equipment (M’SIA — PACK & FOOD PRO); and Bakery Malaysia.

Other events lined up include a forum on the Malaysian Tea Culture Exchange, the Agriproduct Business Conference, and the Empowering Women in Mechanisation forum. — Bernama