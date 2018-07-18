Govt pensioner loses RM85,000 to Macau Scam

A government pensioner was cheated of RM85,246 by members of the Macau Scam syndicate by claiming he had outstanding Socso contributions. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, July 18 — A government pensioner was cheated of RM85,246 by the members of the Macau Scam syndicate by claiming he had outstanding Social Security Organisation (Socso) contributions.

Pahang CCID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 58-year-old victim said a man called him at his house in Temerloh on Friday claiming to be a personnel of the Alor Setar High Court.

“He claimed that the victim had outstanding Socso contributions of RM17,600.76 which must be settled by the victim’s Kedah-registered company.

“The shaken victim was connected to two people claiming to be policemen from the Kedah Police Contingent Headquarters. They told him make several transactions to resolve the case,” he told reporters here today.

He said the victim then gave his internet banking information as requested by the suspects.

However, suspicious at the information requested, the victim had checked and found some money transfer transactions from his own account to another account involving a total of RM85,246.

He said the victim who realised that he had been cheated then made a report at the Mentakab Police Station, Temerloh yesterday.

Meanwhile, in a separate case in Maran, a caterer was duped of RM24,000 by a man who passed himself off as a staff of an institution of higher learning there.

The 38-year-old female victim was contacted by the suspect on July 9, offering her a food preparation contract for a programme at the institution worth RM162,000.

“The woman was required to pay a sum of RM24,000 in advance. The victim handed over the money to an unknown woman sent by the suspect on July 11,” he said.

After handing over the money, the victim was asked to go to the third floor of the institution’s administrative building to meet another officer for more information about the programme.

However, the officer concerned did not know about the matter. It dawned on the victim that she had been cheated and she lodged a police report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday.

Wazir said both cases were investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code which would be liable to a maximum jail term of 10 years, fine and whipping if convicted. — Bernama