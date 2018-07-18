Shahril gets overwhelming support at Sapura Energy AGM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin was overwhelmingly voted in as a Sapura Energy Bhd (SEB) board director despite efforts by certain quarters to mobilise support from institutional investors to vote otherwise.

A total of 82 per cent of shareholders voted for Shahril, who is also president and group chief executive officer of the company, to be elected as a board director.

It is believed that the majority of government-linked institutional investors voted for the resolution.

Some shareholders expressed surprise that a certain institutional investor had issued a press statement that it was not voting in favour of the resolution even when the voting process was going on.

Shahril, who spoke to Bernama after the meeting, said he believed the overwhelming support was due to shareholders believing that the company was moving in the right direction.

Earlier, he briefed shareholders on the company’s offensive strategy in the last four years to move into new markets and beef up its order books.

One shareholder commented that many stayed with the company despite share prices having come down following the downturn in the oil and gas industry.

“It is because we believe in the future of the company,” he said.

The other five resolutions were also carried, including one that gave the nod for the board to allot shares and issue shares in the event of a need without having to convene an extraordinary general meeting.

SEB closed half-a-sen higher at 60 sen on Bursa Malaysia today. — Bernama