HFMD in Perlis under control, says health exco

KANGAR, July 18 — The hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) in Perlis is still under control although some pre-school classes and a nursery in the state were ordered to close following the spread of the disease since last week.

Perlis Biotechnology, Green Technology and Health Committee chairman Teh Chai Ann said a total of 190 HFMD cases were reported in the first six months of this year and as of last Friday, 10 cases had been recorded statewide.

So far, two pre-school classes — the Putera Bitara of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Paya, Padang Besar and the Anjung Budi of SK Oran — and a nursery namely Taska Bonda Ceria, Taman Haz Melati in Beseri had been closed after the disease was detected at the premises, he said when met here today.

According to Teh, the SK Paya preschool class was ordered to be closed for two weeks from July 13, while the two premises were closed from yesterday to July 30.

As such, he said the State Health Department had been asked to intensify the HFMD monitoring to prevent the spread of the disease.

Teh also advised parents to seek immediate treatment at a nearby hospital or clinic if their children showed signs and symptoms of HFMD. — Bernama