Minister warns Sipitang MP of disqualification

Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa failed to turn up at the Dewan Rakyat when Parliament opened on Monday. ― Picture by Julia Chan

PETALING JAYA, July 18 ― Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong warned today Sipitang MP Yamani Hafez Musa that the Umno lawmaker risked disqualification if he did not take his oath as Member of Parliament.

Yamani, who is the son of Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Tan Sri Musa Aman, failed to turn up at the Dewan Rakyat when Parliament opened on Monday.

“Elected MPs who were not sworn in on Monday may be disqualified within six months from July 16 if they fail to take their oath as provided under Article 59 of the Federal Constitution,” de facto law minister Liew said in a statement today.

However, an arrangement will be made for Home Minister and Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Mohd Yasin, who was also absent during the swearing-in ceremony.

“We have received a notice stating that he (Muhyiddin) is currently on medical leave for one month and the Dewan will make another arrangement for him to be sworn in later,” Liew added.

Liew said he did not receive any written notification from Yamani on why he skipped the swearing-in ceremony for Members of Parliament.

“It is no coincidence that his father, the elected assemblyman for Sungai Sibuga, Tan Sri Musa Aman, has failed to turn up at the Sabah state legislative assembly during its recent swearing in ceremony in Kota Kinabalu,” Liew said.

Last month, Musa had issued statements through a lawyer indicating he was in the United Kingdom seeking medical treatment.

“As of now, we do not know if his son (Yamani) is also undergoing any medical treatment,” Liew added.

Sabah Umno Youth secretary Bahrin Abdul Karim reportedly claimed that he last met Yamani at the chief minister’s residence in Sri Gaya right after the 14th general election.

“Bahrin had failed to contact all the Umno Youth members and he believed that he (Yamani) is currently in London with his father,” Liew said.

It is also understood that Yamani was absent during the Umno youth division delegates’ meeting yesterday.