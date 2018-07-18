Perak MCA branch polls retain incumbents

Despite MCA’s worst-ever performance in the 2018 election, MCA branches in Perak re-elected incumbents in its party election. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

IPOH, July 18 — Despite MCA’s worst-ever performance in the 2018 election, MCA branches in Perak re-elected incumbents in its party election.

Of the 567 branches in the state, only three branches saw contests for party positions.

A source from Tambun division said the branches were two from the Batu Gajah division and one from the Tambun division.

“The election was supposed to be held last Sunday (July 15) but because there was not enough quorum, the elections at the three branches could not proceed and had to be postponed to this Sunday (July 22),” revealed the source.

The source added that for branches that completed their election, all of the incumbents retained their posts.

The source said branch elections normally did not see much action.

“The fight is at the division level slated for next month,” added the source.

Concurring with his Tambun counterpart, a Batu Gajah division leader said newly elected branch leaders have yet to make known who they preferred to lead the party, which suffered its most crushing defeat in the 14th general election since its formation.

“Wait till the division level election where you get to see the lobbying going on,” he added.

The leader, who joined MCA in 1987, said while three branches with a real election might be seen as a small number, it has rarely happened in his more than three decades in the party.

“Perhaps, it’s a sign of something more coming at the division level,” he said.

An Ipoh Timur division leader said it was not a good sign to have no real elections at the grassroot level.

“It goes to show members are least bothered about the party,” said the leader.

The leader blamed it on lack of direction from party leaders after the general election that saw MCA only winning one Parliament and two state seats.

“On the surface, people will say the party is united and there is no factionalism, but deep down, it shows the nonchalant attitude of members. Maybe members have to get used to being in Opposition,” added the source.

The source added some members still harboured hopes of returning to federal power.

“It will not come if no real change is made at the grassroots level,” noted the source.

The division election is slated for August 26.