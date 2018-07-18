Police detain 17 people for probe into teen’s death

Police have detained 17 people to aid investigations into the death of a 17-year-old male, whose body was found in a durian orchard in Bandar Baru Kangkar Pulai on July 5.

JOHOR BARU, July 18 — Police have detained 17 people, including six women, for investigation into the death of a 17-year-old male, whose body was found in a durian orchard in Bandar Baru Kangkar Pulai last July 5.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Noor Hashim Mohamad said the suspects, aged between 15 and 40, were detained in several raids conducted in the city from last July 7 until 16.

All of them tested positive for drug and 12 of them had previous records, including for serious crime and drug related offences, he added.

Following investigation, he said, the police believed that a misunderstanding over drug sales broke out between the victims and the suspects at an apartment in Bukit Indah here.

He said the victim and the suspects were said to have been ordered to consume drinks which had been spiked with drug before he (victim) was beaten up and strangled to death.

“His body was then taken to the orchard in a Toyota Camry and partially buried there,” he added.

He said with the arrest of the suspects, who would be in remand for seven days until July 23, police seized a Toyota Camry, as well as handphones and jewellery. — Bernama