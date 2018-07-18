Lawyer: AGC orders police to reopen probe into Teoh Beng Hock’s death

Teoh Lee Lan shows a picture of her brother Teoh Beng Hock on her phone after a press conference in Petaling Jaya June 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has ordered Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun to carry out further investigations into the death of former DAP aide, Teoh Beng Hock.

Ramkarpal Singh, the lawyer representing the deceased’s family, said the AGC found that it was necessary to carry out the probe following the Court of Appeal’s finding that other unknown personalities, including Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers, were involved in Teoh’s death.

“I can confirm that the Attorney General’s Chambers has written to the IGP in a letter dated July 17, 2018, a copy of which was extended to my firm, requesting for further investigations to be commenced into Teoh’s death,” Ramkarpal said in a statement.

“I am of the view that the above is a positive development in the matter and hope that such investigations reveal those responsible for Teoh’s death especially since the Court of Appeal has made a finding that there were others involved in the case,” he added.

Teoh was found dead at the MACC’s former Selangor headquarters in 2009. He was the aide to a DAP leader with the Selangor government then.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry into his death implicated three MACC officers: Former MACC Selangor investigations unit head Hishamuddin Hashim, assistant enforcement officer Arman Alies and assistant superintendent Mohd Ashraf Mohd Yunus.

But all three were eventually cleared of any misconduct by the anti-graft agency, drawing protest from Teoh’s family.

In 2014, the Court of Appeal dismissed the coroner’s open verdict and ruled that Teoh’s death was caused by multiple injuries from a fall from the 14th floor of Plaza Masalam as a result of or which was accelerated by an unlawful act or acts of persons unknown.

This included MACC officers involved in the former DAP aide’s arrest and investigation, the Court ruled.

Last month, the newly elected Pakatan Harapan (PH) government ordered the case to be opened for reinvestigation.