Emergency help now available at Petron stations

The GTSP installation art is a part of a larger initiative made by Petron Malaysia to promote crime prevention and ensure safety in communities where it is present. — Picture courtesy of Petron Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Petron Malaysia has partnered with the police to provide safe spots at its petrol stations for the public to get assistance during emergencies like crime or accidents.

The oil and company launched the “Go-To Safety Points” (GTSP) 12ft by 8ft installation art at selected Petron service stations in the Klang Valley, featuring caricature and messages like “Don’t panic, don’t worry, we’ll call, police will come”.

“This artwork features caricature that can easily grab the attention of customers of all ages and promotes crime prevention,” said Petron Malaysia head of retail business Faridah Ali in a statement.

Launched by the police in 2013, the GTSP programme aims to keep local communities safe and secure by preventing crimes and making neighbourhoods safer.

Under the GTSP programme, petrol stations are responsible for providing a resting place for victims, calm the victims and provide first aid, call the police, call other emergency services if necessary like bomba and hospitals, and send the victim to the nearest hospital if needed.

Ten installations with three different artworks and messages will be available at strategically-located Petron service stations in Klang Valley namely MRR1/Safari, Kesas Eastbound, Mile 3 Federal Highway, Kuchai Lama, MRR2 Selayang, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, Damansara-Puchong Expressway KL-bound, Bangi Section 10, and Rest and Service Area (RSA) PLUS Highway Seremban Northbound.

More stations will be added in Johor Baru, Penang and other states at a later stage.

“Our service stations are more than just a place to fuel up. All Petron stations provide basic emergency response while the collaboration with Royal Malaysia Police ensures fast action to the emergency,” added Faridah.