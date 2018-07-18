Start acting like a government, Zahid tells Pakatan government

Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks to the media in Parliament July 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Opposition leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today urged the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to start “acting like one” and asked them to stop blaming other parties for any problems faced.

The newly elected Umno president and former deputy prime minister lamented the fact that he was constantly interjected while trying to deliver his speech on the motion of thanks to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in Parliament today.

“I think they should be (more polite). Follow the standing orders, don’t simply interject,” he told reporters at Parliament today.

“They are the government. They are no longer the Opposition. They should start acting like one (government),” he added.

Ahmad Zahid was constantly interrupted by RSN Rayer (DAP-Jelutong) while trying to deliver his speech.

Meanwhile, when addressing the House, Zahid agreed with Khairy Jamaluddin (BN-Rembau) who highlighted the PH government should stop pointing out the flaws of the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government and instead look for solutions.

In response to Zahid’s speech, Khairy had claimed the depreciation of the current economic situation was due to the new government’s move of revealing the country’s national debt, which he claimed was inaccurate.

“Don’t play the blame game and face the facts and figures,” Zahid said in acknowledgment to Khairy’s statement.

Zahid continued by saying lawmakers from both sides of the political divide should work to put aside their differences for the sake of development and making improvements.

“We agree we had weaknesses, but it has to be improved upon,” he said.