Trump says ‘big results will come’ with Putin

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands after their joint news conference in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 18 ― US President Donald Trump said today he got on well with Russian President Vladimir Putin at their summit in Finland and “big results will come”.

“So many people at the higher ends of intelligence loved my press conference performance in Helsinki. Putin and I discussed many important subjects at our earlier meeting. We got along well which truly bothered many haters who wanted to see a boxing match. Big results will come!” he said on Twitter.

Trump sought yesterday to calm the storm over what critics said was his failure to hold Putin accountable for meddling in the 2016 US election, saying he misspoke in the joint news conference in Helsinki. ― Reuters