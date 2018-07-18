PAS veep: Don’t be influenced by LGBT culture

Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said Muslims should stick to the religious teachings. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, July 18 — PAS has reminded Muslims not to be influenced by the culture of a few group of Westerners who adopt the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) lifestyle.

Its vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, who is also Kelantan deputy mentri besar, said Muslims should stick to the religious teachings as the LGBT lifestyle is queer and out of the norm.

“That is why Allah destroyed these people especially the worst of them during the time of Prophet Lut where Allah had capsized or turned the city upside down so that their bodies could not be found. This shows committing sodomy is a horrible sin and this has also been mentioned in the Bible.

“We do not hate this group of people but we do sympathise with them and we want to guide them to the right path,” he told reporters after the State Executive Council meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here, today.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusuf Rawa was reported as saying Malaysians, including LGBT groups should not be discriminated against at the workplace.

This was following the resignation of Numan Afifi as special officer to Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman earlier this month, after receiving criticisms from several quarters who claimed as a LGBT activist he should not be appointed as a staff of the ministry.

Elaborating Mohd Amar said Islam does not discriminate against anyone but moral qualities and virtues have been prescribed in Islamic religious teachings.

“Indeed, we do not discriminate in terms of rights but there are certain practices which have been forbidden in Islam and adopting the LGBT culture is not permissible.

“We cannot allow the situation to continue and as Muslims we should try to encourage these people to repent and correct themselves,” he said. — Bernama