Here’s another chance to buy a new Ford GT on the horizon

The 2018 Ford GT '67 Heritage Edition. ― AFP pic

LONDON, July 18 ― If you're one of those disappointed people who missed out on buying one of the latest-generation models of the Ford GT so far, another opportunity has just opened up. Instead of resorting to the inflated secondary market, the order books are now open for the 2019 GT, which will be the third out of four model years of the current Ford GT after Ford extended the production run to 2020.

Of course, as with the previous two models years, there isn't exactly a glut of them as there are only 250 build slots for the 2019 model year. Buyers will also have to jump through the same hoops as previously before Ford will agree to sell them one. On the plus side, those who have applied before and been turned down are not barred from re-applying. Those who haven't been approved previously are said to be welcome to update their applications and try again, along with new customers of course.

If you're not familiar with the application process, it involves answering survey questions and then showing your Ford connections and any Ford collection you may already have. And if you really, really want to secure one of the slots there's also the option to submit a publicly accessible 60-second video showing what Ford is referring to as “Your Style.” When the first batch of GTs was offered for sale 6,506 prospective buyers with US$450,000 (RM1.82 million) to spend applied by trying to prove they would be the ultimate Ford ambassador. Needless to say, there were some real “must-see” videos among those applications.

Unfortunately, despite such a limited production run, the company tasked with supplying the cars is behind on the overall build schedule. Multimatic required more time than expected to reach the point where it could produce the promised one car per day, and that meant only 138 of the 250 for the 2017 model year were built. Ford is still committed to an overall production run over the four model years of 1,000 units, so although delivery times are being delayed, all deliveries will be made, eventually. ― AFP-Relaxnews