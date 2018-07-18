Gross clip shows semi-nude mamak employee making roti canai while scratching himself (VIDEO)

A screengrab of the clip that has gone viral.

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Ordering roti canai at a mamak stall is as Malaysian as it gets.

But you might change your mind after watching the video below.

A half-naked mamak employee was caught scratching himself while making the beloved Malaysian dish, World of Buzz reported today.

Facebook user Shazwan Shafiq posted the stomach-churning footage, which took place at NZ Corner in Bandar Puteri Klang, while driving past the restaurant.

Filmed from inside a car, the shirtless foreign worker can be seen preparing roti canai at the back of the restaurant while scratching his left shoulder.

“Here it is, guys. If you’re at NZ Corner having some yummy roti canai, it was made by a semi-naked man who was scratching himself,” said a voice in the video.

According to Shazwan’s post, the 27-second video post was obtained from a WhatsApp group.

“Please take precaution while dining at this restaurant. Requesting for authorities to look into this matter,” he wrote.

The footage which was uploaded last week, garnered over 92,000 views and 1,700 shares, raising concerns over food hygiene and safety in the country.

In May, popular Bangsar eatery Raj’s Banana Leaf was ordered to shut down after its staff were seen washing dishes in a puddle of murky water while last month, a chicken rice restaurant in Malacca attracted criticism on social media after a footage of crows feasting on the eatery’s cooked poultry while hanging from the rooftop surfaced.