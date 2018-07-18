State health director: 1,605 HFMD cases reported in Sabah since July 14

KOTA KINABALU, July 18 — As many as 1,605 cases of the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) have been reported in Sabah from January to July 14, with an average of 58 cases each week.

Sabah Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi said this was a drop of 5 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“Four districts with the highest cumulative number of cases are the Kota Kinabalu district (398 cases), Beaufort (270), Penampang (181) and Sandakan (165). 899 cases involved men while 706 were women.

“97.8 per cent of cases were children below the age of 12,” she said in a statement here today.

She added that up till July 14, 45 epidemic episodes were reported throughout Sabah, increasing from those reported throughout 2017.

Christina said the rising trend of the epidemic was similar to that seen throughout the country.

“Among the measures taken by the Sabah Health Department was closing down early childhood education centres liked kindergartens, nurseries and childcare centres. 43 early childhood education centres have been ordered closed to allow for the premises to be cleansed,” she said.

HFMD is a contagious disease which is endemic in Malaysia and occurs throughout the year. It is caused by various viruses and the epidemic in Sabah was caused by the Enterovirus 71 (EV 71), Coxsackie Virus A16 and other species of Enterovirus.

Dr Christina advised parents or guardians of children who showed signs of the disease to immediately get medical treatment from a doctor.

“We are also asking parents not to take their infected children or those suspected of infection to public places, schools, kindergartens, nurseries or childcare centres as they could spread the infection,” she said. — Bernama