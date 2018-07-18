Minister: Malaysia to play important role in curbing effects of US-China trade war

Darell said all steps taken by the government on trade will prioritise national interest and ensure Malaysian industries are shielded from the ongoing trade war. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysia will have an important role to play at the upcoming Asean Economic Ministers meeting in seeking for solutions to curb the effects of the United States (US)-China trade war.

International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said at the meeting, from August 26-28 in Singapore, Asean will work towards finding a way to prevent the effects of the trade war from negatively impacting the region’s economy.

“The government is making an effort to be the leader on this issue and we have taken the necessary steps through the World Trade Organisation and Asean,” he said in response to a question from Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (BN-Jeli) during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Darell said all steps taken by the government on trade will prioritise national interest and ensure Malaysian industries are shielded from the ongoing trade war.

“The ministry will keep track of the latest developments and work with industry players to handle this matter,” he added. — Bernama