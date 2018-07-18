Skype update brings @mentions, HD video and more

Skype rolls out HD video and screensharing (with up to 24 people). — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Microsoft has outlined several of the new features coming with the latest version of Skype (8.0) for Windows 10.

Faced with increasingly fierce competition — even on desktops, from web-based versions of Messenger and WhatsApp — Microsoft is improving the Skype user experience to make its messaging platform even more intuitive.

Skype 8.0 brings HD (1080p) video and screensharing calls, allowing users to get together with one to 24 people at once. Microsoft is also making the service more interactive by letting users react to messages in group conversations, like on social media, by mentioning other participants using the @ symbol followed by their name.

With Microsoft’s update, Skype users can share up to 300MB of files at a time (photos, videos, documents, etc.) simply by dragging and dropping them into the conversation window. Moreover, files and links shared in conversations can be found in one handy location — the chat media gallery — making them easier to find at a moment’s notice. Skype also integrates a notification centre featuring all of a user’s mentions and reactions to their messages, as well as bots, artificially intelligent programs for help with things like searching for news or booking tickets.

Users will need to update soon since only Skype version 8.0 will work after September 1, 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews