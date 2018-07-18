DAP: BN component parties must return RM470m of 1MDB monies to public

The party that benefited the most was BN’s mainstay party Umno, which purportedly took RM417.414 million, or 88 per cent of the funds. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Lim Kit Siang today asked five Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties to return a total of RM470 million the parties had allegedly received from one of Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank accounts allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The veteran DAP leader said if the report by news portal Malaysiakini on the matter was indeed true, then these parties must do the necessary by returning all the funds.

“Umno, MCA, Gerakan, MIC and SUPP should return a total of RM470 million which they had received from 1MDB to public coffers if the revelations are true and correct,” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

Lim pointed out that there were representatives from these parties in Parliament and urged that they speak up on the matter.

The remaining BN component parties — apart from Umno — are Chinese-based MCA and Indian-based MIC.

Based on information it compiled, Malaysiakini said a minimum of RM470 million was funnelled to nine parties of the then 13-member BN, one BN-friendly party and the coalition itself.

The party that benefited the most was BN’s mainstay party Umno, which purportedly took RM417.414 million, or 88 per cent of the funds.

Umno’s allies MIC and MCA allegedly received the second and third largest sum from this account at RM20.55 million (0.44 per cent) and RM16.5 million (0.35 per cent) respectively.

Former prime minister Najib is under investigation in relation to 1MDB funds, but has denied any wrongdoing.

He was recently charged with criminal breach of trust and abusing his position for personal gratification over RM42 million of SRC International funds.