RAM Ratings: Foreign bond outflows continued in June, but much lower

According to RAM Ratings, as at end of June, foreign holdings stood at RM185.8 billion, equivalent to a 3.5 per cent month-on-month decline. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Foreign bond holdings continued to drop last month, but the RM6.7 billion net outflow in June was almost half that of the RM12.9 billion in May, RAM Ratings said today.

According to RAM Ratings, as at end of June, foreign holdings stood at RM185.8 billion, equivalent to a 3.5 per cent month-on-month decline.

“Although the market appears less jittery now than immediately after the 14th general election (GE14) in May, market participants still have to contend with tightening global liquidity and heightened trade tensions, which threaten trade and growth prospects,” said RAM’s head of research Kristina Fong.

The credit rating agency said that recently, global markets have become even more volatile amid mounting uncertainty over the possibility of a “clean” Brexit as political tensions escalate in the United Kingdom.

According to RAM Ratings, tendered government bonds in Malaysia attracted better take-up rates, as evidenced by solid bid-to-cover ratios amid strong support from local investors.

In first half of this year (1H2018), RAM Ratings said the supply of Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and Government Investment Issues (GII) came up to RM62.7 billion.

It projected the 2018 gross issuance to be up to RM110 billion, supported by the government's commitment to maintaining a budget deficit of 2.8 per cent of the gross domestic product for the year.

RAM Ratings said corporate bond issuance in June moderated to RM6.8 billion, lower than the preceding five months’ average of RM9.8 billion.

In 1H 2018, corporate bond issuance edged up 1.6 per cent year-on-year to RM55.7 billion.

“We expect the pace to moderate through the rest of the year, in particular for infrastructure-related and quasi-government entities as the government takes stock of its contingent liabilities,” it said.

That said, RAM maintains its gross corporate bond issuance projection of RM90 billion to RM100 billion for this year, on account of the front-loading of issuances before GE14 and a potentially slower pace in the second half of the year.