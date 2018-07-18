Asia Pulp & Paper’s compostable food packaging range scores at 2018 Sustainability Awards

A screengrab from Asia Pulp & Paper’s Instagram shows its food packaging products that are replacing plastic, foam and PE-coated food packaging with a fully compostable, sustainable paperboard alternative.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Asia Pulp & Paper’s (APP) Foopak Bio Natura suite of food packaging products has been awarded the Sustainability Product of the Year at the 2018 Sustainability Awards programme by the Business Intelligence Group.

The Sustainability Awards honours people, teams and organisations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

In response to the demands of consumers and the brands that serve them, APP’s Foopak Bio Natura is replacing plastic, foam and PE-coated food packaging with a fully compostable, sustainable paperboard alternative.

“We are proud to reward and recognise Asia Pulp & Paper for its sustainability efforts,” said chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group Maria Jimenez. “It was clear to our judges that APP’s vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world.”

Especially designed for converting both hot and cold beverage cups and other food packaging, APP’s Foopak Bio Natura cup stock can actually sustain heat up to 220°C, making it truly an amazing product.

“Achieving this award affirms our commitment to sustainability in all areas of our operation,” said director of Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, APP Elim Sritaba. “Beyond product development, we’re committed to providing businesses with the solutions they need to do the same.”

Foopak Bio Natura cup stock is FDA-certified and meets the standards with the FTC’s Green Guides for biodegradability and compostability. Testing by the Isega Institute shows scientific evidence the cup stock can completely break down and return to nature by decomposing in a matter of 12 weeks. Additionally, Bio Natura can be safely composted in a facility or home compost pile.

“Foopak Bio Natura provides the food and restaurant industries with a comprehensive suite of sustainable packaging solutions, bringing this compostable option to an underserved part of the market,” said senior vice president and Global Business Unit Head of APP Felix Koh. “We’re pleased to offer an alternative solution to packaging waste.”

APP joins the ranks of other Sustainability Awards winners including P&G, Danone North America, Hilton Software, Seed Phytonutrients and Dow Chemical.