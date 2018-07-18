Analyst: Cheaper prices unlikely with SST return, consumers to be cautious

A GST-related sign is seen in a restaurant in Selangor July 18, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysian consumers are expected to exercise restraint when it comes to their shopping in the first quarter after the Sales and Services Tax (SST) returns on September 1, an analyst said.

Tan Hai Hsin, managing director of Retail Group Malaysia which carries out surveys on Malaysia Retailers Association members, said this cautious attitude is similar to when Malaysia first implemented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) three years ago.

He also did not expect a further reduction of cheap prices during the current tax holiday.

“For the three months from September 1, 2018, most Malaysian consumers will have wait-and-see attitude when buying retail goods and services.

“Just like the first three months after GST was introduced in April 1, 2015, Malaysian consumers will observe the retail prices of goods and services,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“But for basic necessities and dining out, consumers will maintain the same lifestyle,” he added.

According to RGM’s June market report for the retail industry, consumers are expected to spend and buy more in the second and third quarters, due to the three-month tax holiday during the June-August period.

But for the fourth quarter in 2018 (October-December), which is also after the return of the SST, RGM has forecast a reduced retail growth rate of 3.5 per cent as compared to the 5 per cent initial estimate made this March.

“This lower adjustment is needed to reflect higher consumers’ spending during the three-month period with zero-rated GST. Major purchases are expected to have been made from June to August of this year,” RGM said in the report.

The market report said prices of goods and services are not expected to drop in the final quarter this year due to a “decline in demand”, which in turn will be due to higher costs arising from the SST’s return and a weaker ringgit.

Unknown for now

Most industry players that Malay Mail spoke to said business and sales after the SST is brought back would depend on the rate and scope of the tax, which has yet to be announced.

HC Chan, advisor of the Malaysia Shopping Malls Association, similarly said consumers will likely be looking at doing their shopping before September 1, unless there is a “clearer policy” on the SST’s tax regime.

“Based on past experience, before GST introduction, there was huge buying. Right now, there is no indication of the tax rate and what type of goods and services will be included.

“All these gives rise to uncertainty, if that’s the case, the chances of buying will be higher,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Datuk Seri Garry Chua, president of the Malaysia Retail Chain Association (MRCA), said consumers are currently taking advantage of the tax break to buy more things.

“Sales will continue probably until September when the new SST kicks in,” he told Malay Mail, adding that the effect will depend on the quantum and spread of the SST.

“But I think very important is how the SST is going to be, because that is going to have a big effect again on (consumer) sentiment. So the SST is very important, is it going to be new model, old model, or cover more? This is still unclear,” he said.