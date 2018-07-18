50 eateries in Singapore awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand this year

SINGAPORE, July 18 — Michelin has awarded the Bib Gourmand award to 50 eateries this year, up from 28 given out last year.
This year’s 17 new establishments on the list include Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood at Geylang Lorong 19, as well as Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow at Old Airport Road Food Centre, according to a media release today.
The Bib Gourmand award, established in 1997, recognises establishments selected by the Michelin inspectors for their good value for money, with menu items priced no more than S$45 (RM130).
On July 25, the full Michelin Guide Book will be released, which will also include eating establishments awarded Michelin stars.
Here are the eateries that have received the Bib Gourmand award:
- A Noodle Story
- Alliance Seafood
- Ah Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Food Centre)
- Balestier Road Hoover Rojak
- Bar-Roque Grill
- Bismillah Biryani
- Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Food Centre) (NEW)
- Chey Sua Carrot Cake
- Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
- Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa
- Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Lorong 19) (NEW)
- Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa
- Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre) (NEW)
- Heng (Newton Food Centre) (NEW)
- Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
- Hong Kee Beef Noodle
- Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre) (NEW)
- Hoo Kee Bak Chang
- J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
- Ka-Soh (Outram Park)
- Kok Sen Restaurant
- Lagnaa
- Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre) (NEW)
- Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex) (NEW)
- Liao Fan Hawker Chan (78 Smith Street)
- Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)
- Muthu’s Curry (Little India) (NEW)
- Na Na Homemade Curry (Bukit Merah)
- New Lucky Claypot Rice
- New Ubin Seafood (Bukit Batok)
- Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
- Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
- Shi Hui Yuan (Queenstown)
- Shi Wei Da (Fengshan Market and Food Centre) (NEW)
- Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation) (NEW)
- Sin Huat Eating House
- Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive) (NEW)
- Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
- Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
- The Blue Ginger
- The Coconut Club (NEW)
- Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)
- Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Food Centre)
- Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Food Centre) (NEW)
- Shirokane Tori-tama
- True Blue Cuisine
- Whole Earth
- Yhingthai Palace
- Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast)
- Zai Shun Curry Fish Head — TODAY