50 eateries in Singapore awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand this year

Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Food Market is one of 17 new eateries to be awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award this year. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 18 — Michelin has awarded the Bib Gourmand award to 50 eateries this year, up from 28 given out last year.

This year’s 17 new establishments on the list include Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood at Geylang Lorong 19, as well as Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow at Old Airport Road Food Centre, according to a media release today.

The Bib Gourmand award, established in 1997, recognises establishments selected by the Michelin inspectors for their good value for money, with menu items priced no more than S$45 (RM130).

On July 25, the full Michelin Guide Book will be released, which will also include eating establishments awarded Michelin stars.

Here are the eateries that have received the Bib Gourmand award: