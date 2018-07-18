Malay Mail

50 eateries in Singapore awarded Michelin Bib Gourmand this year

Published 24 minutes ago on 18 July 2018

Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck at Ghim Moh Food Market is one of 17 new eateries to be awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand award this year. — TODAY pic
SINGAPORE, July 18 — Michelin has awarded the Bib Gourmand award to 50 eateries this year, up from 28 given out last year.

This year’s 17 new establishments on the list include Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee at Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood at Geylang Lorong 19, as well as Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow at Old Airport Road Food Centre, according to a media release today.

The Bib Gourmand award, established in 1997, recognises establishments selected by the Michelin inspectors for their good value for money, with menu items priced no more than S$45 (RM130).

On July 25, the full Michelin Guide Book will be released, which will also include eating establishments awarded Michelin stars.

Here are the eateries that have received the Bib Gourmand award:

  1. A Noodle Story
  2. Alliance Seafood
  3. Ah Er Soup (ABC Brickworks Food Centre)
  4. Balestier Road Hoover Rojak
  5. Bar-Roque Grill
  6. Bismillah Biryani
  7. Chai Chuan Tou Yang Rou Tang (Bukit Merah View Food Centre) (NEW)
  8. Chey Sua Carrot Cake
  9. Chuan Kee Boneless Braised Duck (Ghim Moh Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
  10. Depot Road Zhen Shan Mei Claypot Laksa
  11. Eminent Frog Porridge & Seafood (Geylang Lorong 19) (NEW)
  12. Famous Sungei Road Trishaw Laksa
  13. Fresh Taste Big Prawn Noodle (Zion Riverside Food Centre) (NEW)
  14. Heng (Newton Food Centre) (NEW)
  15. Hong Heng Fried Sotong Prawn Mee
  16. Hong Kee Beef Noodle
  17. Hong Kong Yummy Soup (Alexandra Village Food Centre) (NEW)
  18. Hoo Kee Bak Chang
  19. J2 Famous Crispy Curry Puff
  20. Ka-Soh (Outram Park)
  21. Kok Sen Restaurant
  22. Lagnaa
  23. Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow (Old Airport Road Food Centre) (NEW)
  24. Lian He Ben Ji Claypot Rice (Chinatown Complex) (NEW)
  25. Liao Fan Hawker Chan (78 Smith Street)
  26. Man Man (Tanjong Pagar)
  27. Muthu’s Curry (Little India) (NEW)
  28. Na Na Homemade Curry (Bukit Merah)
  29. New Lucky Claypot Rice
  30. New Ubin Seafood (Bukit Batok)
  31. Outram Park Fried Kway Teow Mee (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
  32. Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff (Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
  33. Shi Hui Yuan (Queenstown)
  34. Shi Wei Da (Fengshan Market and Food Centre) (NEW)
  35. Sik Bao Sin (Desmond’s Creation) (NEW)
  36. Sin Huat Eating House
  37. Sin Kee Famous Cantonese Chicken Rice (Holland Drive) (NEW)
  38. Song Fa Bak Kut Teh (New Bridge Road)
  39. Tai Wah Pork Noodle (Hong Lim Market & Food Centre) (NEW)
  40. The Blue Ginger
  41. The Coconut Club (NEW)
  42. Tian Tian Hainanese Chicken Rice (Maxwell Food Centre)              
  43. Tiong Bahru Hainanese Boneless Chicken Rice (Tiong Bahru Food Centre)                 
  44. Tiong Bahru Yi Sheng Fried Hokkien Prawn Mee (ABC Brickworks Food Centre) (NEW)
  45. Shirokane Tori-tama
  46. True Blue Cuisine
  47. Whole Earth
  48. Yhingthai Palace
  49. Zaffron Kitchen (East Coast)
  50. Zai Shun Curry Fish Head — TODAY

