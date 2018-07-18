Speaker boots out DAP MP Ramkarpal from Dewan Rakyat

Ariff ejected Ramkarpal from the House after the latter refused to withdraw his remark. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — DAP’s Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh became the first lawmaker to be ejected from the 14th Parliament, after a fracas over his “gangster” remark against Umno Youth members this morning.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, who returned to the lower House in the afternoon session, insisted that Ramkarpal needs to retract his remark.

He ejected Ramkarpal from the House when the latter again refused to withdraw his remark.

“The House order of business needs to continue, please retract your statement,” Ariff said.

Ramkarpal said that he would not, with “all due respect”, retract his remarks.

“Bentara, please do your duty,” Ariff said, calling on the officers in the Dewan Rakyat to escort Ramkarpal out.

MORE TO COME