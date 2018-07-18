Singapore actor Cao hits up Ipoh in travel show

Singapore actor Terence Cao (left) and his crew will be filming CAO Parties in Ipoh starting today. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 18 — After covering Johor and Penang in his new online TV travel programme, Singaporen actor Terence Cao has set his sights on promoting the unique sights and sounds of Ipoh.

Cao and his crew from Singapore will be filming his web series CAO Parties in the Bougainvillea city for four days, starting from today to July 21.

Throughout this time, the gregarious actor, who has been a MediaCorp artiste for 30 years, hopes to capture some of the most unique attractions Ipoh has to offer.

Speaking at the launch of his shooting project today, Cao said he was thrilled to showcase the city through his own experiences.

“There is so much Ipoh has to offer. We want to show people that Ipoh is not only about food,” he told a press conference at the Weil Hotel today.

“Instead of coming here and sleeping immediately after dinner, we want people to explore Ipoh and its attractions.”

Cao said he would be visiting famed attractions like the Kong Heng square, the Lost World of Tambun, and Gunung Lang during his time in Ipoh.

With the breadth and variety of attractions in town, Cao said he was uncertain how many CAO Parties episode he would create in Ipoh.

“We started off planning for four weekly episodes but there is so much to see here. The more you give me, the more I shoot.

“We will air the Kuala Lumpur episodes next week so we hope to air the Ipoh episodes after that,” he said, adding that the episodes would be available on Youtube and Facebook.



Cao is a well-known artist in Singapore, and is famed for his roles in TV shows and movies like Soup of Life, Mind Games, and My Teacher is a Thug.



State tourism and culture executive committee chairman Tan Kar Hing welcomed Cao and his crew, saying that the government was delighted to support such initiatives.

Tan said he had suggested several other attractions for Cao to visit, including the Yasmin at Kong Heng space, pony rides at the Perak Turf Club, trishaw rides around Ipoh’s Old Town district, and the nightly activities at the Meru roundabout.

He added that the state hoped to offer a new attraction in the shape of a revived Kinta riverbank and Waller Court next year, if Cao planned to return to Ipoh in 2019.

“The state has plans to revitalise Waller Court and the Kinta riverfront into an arts and culture attraction.

“It will involve talented Ipohites coming home to help as well. However, we will announce more details about this programme early next month.”