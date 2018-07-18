Firearms, ammunition found in vehicle involved in LPT1 crash

Two people died while four others were injured in the accident which occurred near the Temerloh Rest and Service — Picture via Facebook

KUANTAN, July 18 — Police discovered two firearms and over 100 of live bullets in one of the four vehicles that involved in an accident at Km 132.4 of the East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1) yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Zundin Mahmod said they found a Smith & Wesson pistol and a pump gun with two bullets inside, in the incident which occurred at about 8.30 pm.

“Also found were 23 Rimba 12 Bore bullets, 35 Mega 12 Bore bullets, a Buck Shot 12 Bore bullet and two boxes containing 88 9mm Br.C S&B bullets.

“Initial investigation revealed that the firearms and live bullets belonged to a businessman (who got involved in the accident) following the discovery of his firearm identification card,” he said when contacted here today.

Zundin said police had seized the firearms and ammunition for further investigation.

Two people died while four others were injured in the accident which occurred near the Temerloh Rest and Service Area (RSA).

The victims who died were Perodua Myvi driver Nur Rashila Rosdan, 22, from Sitiawan in Perak and the driver of Toyota FJ Cruiser sports utility vehicle (SUV), Low Kim Boon, 65, from Taman Bukit Istana, Kuantan.

Zundin said initial investigation revealed that the mishap occurred when the car, which was coming from the direction of Kuantan, rammed a plastic-laden trailer lorry.

“Subsequently, the SUV crashed into the Perodua Myvi, causing the vehicle driven by Low to swerve to the opposite lane and fall into a ravine.

“At the same time, an oncoming Proton Iswara car hit the Perodua Myvi from behind,” he said, adding that the driver and three passengers of the last vehicle only sustained minor injuries.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama