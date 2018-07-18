People of Sg Kandis hoping to elect local representative

The Sg Kandis by-election was called following the death of Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei. — Picture by Ida Lim

KLANG, July 18 — Having a local person to cater to the needs of the community is what the people in Sg Kandis are hoping for when they elect a new representative next month.

“Having one of our own people would ensure that the issues we face would get the immediate attention of our ‘wakil rakyat’,” said Norzakillah Yusuf, 51, who runs a food stall in the area.

“It doesn’t matter if the candidate is male or female, as long as the job gets done,” she told Bernama.

The Sg Kandis by-election was called following the death of Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei, the incumbent assemblyman from PKR, died of cancer on July 2 and the by-election will be held on Aug 4, while the nomination is on July 21.

Civil servant Roszita Mohd Tauhid, 56, was just as eager to have a local person and a younger one at that, representing the constituency.

“He or she must understand local sentiments and tackle issues facing the community while having the ability to lead,” she said.

In commending Seri Andalas state assemblyman Dr Xavier Jayakumar who represented the constituency before the delineation exercise for the 14th general election (GE14) in May, when it was renamed Sg Kandis, Roszita said the next ‘wakil rakyat’ should be concerned with the needs of the people.

Agreeing with Roszita, 45-year-old Mohd Ali Hanafiah Kamaruddin, shared that it would be best to have a young candidate who is approachable and open-minded as they tend to attract more voters.

He added that an elected representative must also be someone who represents all races and not just one community.

Irwan Isnin, 40, a drink seller, said he would like a state assemblyman who was capable and focussed on what the constituents wanted.

Whoever wins the by-election should strive to be better while continuing the legacy of the previous representatives, he added. — Bernama