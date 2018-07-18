Firm Speaker needed for 'world class' Parliament, Khairy says after fracas

Khairy Jamaluddin is pictured at Parliament July 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof needs to show a firmer hand in the lower House of Parliament, Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The Dewan Rakyat was in uproar earlier today after Ariff chided DAP's Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh and demanded he retract a remark, which the latter refused.

Ariff, however, opted to let Ramkarpal off the hook with a warning, drawing dissatisfaction from Opposition lawmakers.

“I hope the Speaker can make a strong decision and follow through,” Khairy later told reporters at Parliament.

“If we want this to be a world class Parliament, the Speaker has to be firm in making decisions,” he added.