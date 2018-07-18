LBS sets aside M3 Mall space for TAR students in MoU

LBS Bina Group Bhd Group Managing Director Tan Sri Lim Hock San (left) speaks during a press conference July 18, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GOMBAK, July 18 — Property giant LBS Bina Group Bhd signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tunku Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) today to provide its students with holistic education experience at M3 Mall, Gombak for the next three years.

The MoU was signed by LBS group managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San and TAR UC president Datuk Tan Chik Heok.

“LBS is very happy to provide a platform for TAR UC students to experience a real working environment before they graduate,” Lim said at the press conference after the singing of MoU at M3 Mall here today.

“The MoU is intended to provide exposure to TAR UC students and educators, foster long term partnerships and explore innovative ideas involving business and academic collaborations,” he added.

Lim said the partnership allowed TARC UC students to undergo internship at LBS, among several collaborations.

Tan, the TAR UC president, said the partnership with LBS will benefit almost 20,000 students, who can enjoy the mall space for off-campus activities.

“This is a nice place for them to come after 6pm. They will have a place to hang out, discuss, develop a network and many more.

“The mall is a strategic location for TAR UC students given its location less than 2km from the campus, relevant facilities and conducive environment,” Tan said.

LBS targets to open the hangout area in the middle of August from 10am until 10pm daily with a maximum capacity of 80 students at one time.

Previously, LBS and TAR UC have collaborated on various activities including the Malaysia Mental Literacy Movement in 2017, the Intercampus Robotics Competition in July last year, and the ‘Mighty Healthy’ campaign earlier this year which were all held at M3 Mall.