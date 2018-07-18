Khairy: Study on PTPTN deferral shows Pakatan made promises without thinking

Khairy said the Education Ministry may not be able to keep its electoral promise to youths. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) might end up breaking one of its key 100-day promises as it seems unable to deliver on the payment deferral for National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) borrowers, Umno lawmaker Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

The Rembau MP said that the Education Ministry’s reply earlier today, that it is still studying the matter when there was just about a month to mark the 100th day of its administration, signalled that it may not be able to keep its electoral promise to youths.

“This shows that they made a promise without thinking about it properly,” he said.

In its GE14 manifesto, PH had promised to allow PTPTN borrowers to defer repayments until they are earning at least RM4,000 a month.

