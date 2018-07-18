Azmin: Malaysia-Singapore to meet on HSR before month end

Azmin said Singapore had sent a diplomatic note to Wisma Putra proposing the meeting be held before the end of the month. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Malaysian government officials will meet with their Singaporean counterparts to discuss the High Speed Rail (HSR) project to link both countries before the end of July, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said today.

The economic affairs minister said Singapore had sent a diplomatic note to Wisma Putra proposing the meeting be held before the end of the month on the 350km rail project.

“I will try my level best to accommodate this particular request and see a date that is mutually agreeable between both parties,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

The KL-Singapore HSR project, approved under the previous Barisan Nasional government, stalled after Pakatan Harapan took power in the May 9 general election.

MORE TO COME