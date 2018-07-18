Deftones enlist Future, Mike Shinoda for inaugural festival

Chino Moreno, singer and guitarist of the metal band Deftones. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — Legendary California metal band Deftones are launching a new music festival called “Día De Los Deftones”, taking place in San Diego on November 3.

The band revealed the pans for the inaugural festival in a message on Instagram, writing, “For years, we’ve played on festivals with such amazing and diverse line-ups, and that was the goal when we put together our line-up. We want this event to be a celebration; with the incredible artists we’ve assembled, and the experiences we’re curating for the site, it’s going to be a wonderful day and night for all who join us in San Diego.”

The musical lineup, indeed a diverse one in terms of both genre and geography, includes Deftones themselves, as well as rapper Future, Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda, local punk rock band Rocket from the Crypt, punk hip-hop duo H09909, Doja Cat and Australian death pop duo Vowws.

The one-day festival will take place November 3 in San Diego’s Petco Park at the Park. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10am via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale opportunities available starting today. — AFP-Relaxnews