Annuar said the cooperation between Umno and PAS will be formed as and when needed. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Umno and PAS will likely work together for the Sg Kandis by-election, Umno secretary general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said today.

Speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby today, Annuar said this cooperation will be formed as and when needed.

“The next cooperation is probably during the by-election,” Annuar said.

MORE TO COME