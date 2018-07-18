Perak official: AirAsia starting Ipoh-JB flights from Oct 28

Tan Kar Hing said AirAsia will fly the route four times a week. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 18 — AirAsia will start flying between Ipoh and Johor Baru from October 28, the Perak government announced here today.

State tourism and culture executive committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said AirAsia will fly the route four times a week.

Mindful of the potential benefits of better connectivity to the state’s tourism industry, Tan said he hoped to get more international and domestic flights in Ipoh in the future.

“I have been given a mandate to speak to two other flight companies, and we hope to speak with them next month,” Tan said today.

“With this new flight route connecting Ipoh and Johor Baru, we hope to attract more tourists to Ipoh, including those from Singapore.”

Tan said the state will also look at the airport’s infrastructure and information centre, to ensure that the facility was conducive for the new flight routes.

Last week, AirAsia Malaysia chief executive officer Riad Asmat reportedly said the low-cost carrier hoped to help increase number of domestic visitors while fostering tourism for Perak.

The launch of the Ipoh route marks AirAsia’s 16th domestic route in Malaysia, as the carrier flies to nine states as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan.

Separately, Tan also told reporters that he met with several government agencies on the revitalisation of Gua Tambun, which is home to Southeast Asia’s largest hematite Neolithic rock art.

The site was closed last week after it was found to be in serious disrepair.

Tan said various agencies including the Armed Forces and the Ipoh city council will carry out maintenance and cleaning work in the area.