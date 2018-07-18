Total volume of new motor vehicles up 1.8pc in H1 2018

A group of motorcyclists are pictured on Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Total Industry Volume (TIV) of new motor vehicles for January-June 2018 rose 1.8 per cent to 298,714 units from the 284,453 units recorded in the same period last year, said the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA).

President Datuk Aishah Ahmad said the higher TIV was contributed by a 2.1 per cent increase in the passenger vehicle segment, or 5,295 units, while the commercial segment registered a very small decline of 0.1 per cent or 34 units.

She said sales volume for June was the highest recorded in 2018, jumping by 50.1 per cent to 64,502 units compared with 42,983 units in May.

“This huge jump was due to the soaring demand for vehicles arising from a reduction in car prices due to the zero-rating of the Goods and Services Tax, attractive Hari Raya promotions and offers by MAA members,” she told reporters during a review of the motor industry’s performance here today. — Bernama