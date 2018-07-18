Syed Saddiq: Pakatan not into vengeful politics

Syed Saddiq said he will retain active programmes implemented by predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin that have a positive impact while revamping those that do not. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Political vendettas will not influence the Pakatan Harapan government’s policy decisions, Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman told the Dewan Rakyat today.

The youngest minister in Malaysian history, the 25-year-old said he will retain any active programmes implemented by predecessor Khairy Jamaluddin that have a positive impact while revamping those that do not.

“We do not want to start seeding vengeance politics. Any programme with a positive impact for the people under the old administration in my ministry will continue.

“We will also improve and upgrade other programmes and cooperate with other ministries and state governments,” he said.

Earlier, Syed Saddiq also praised some of the projects implemented by the previous administration including youth outreach programmes and technical and vocational education training (TVET) programmes.

This led to Paya Besar MP Mohd Shahar Abdullah observing that the new minister was actually acknowledging his predecessor’s capabilities.