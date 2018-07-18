Putrajaya only giving spousal aid to first wives of Muslim men, says DPM

Wan Azizah said that the contribution will be made when the government has enough funds to provide the aid. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Only the first wives of Muslim men would be eligible for the RM50 cash aid proposed by the federal government, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail clarified today.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister, said polygamous men should be able to pay for subsequent spouses’ expenses and not be reliant on the government to support their practice.

“The men should be able to provide for their second and third wives,” the Pandan MP said in response to a question from Datuk Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus).

The PAS MP was asking it the proposed aid scheme will extend to households with more than one wife.

Muslim men are permitted to take as many as four wives.

“The government will only provide this contribution for the first wife. This is not a living allowance (nafkah), this is for future savings and emergency funds,” she added.

She also said that the contribution will be made when the government has enough funds to provide the aid.

The proposed aid is in addition to Putrajaya’s move to ensure housewives get a part of their husband’s Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution.