Actress Fasha Sandha wants to teach her children to live a simple life

Fasha wants her two kids, Raysha (centre) and Rayfal to live a normal life. — Picture from Fasha Sandha's official Instagram account (@fashasandha)

PETALING JAYA, July 18 — Actress Fasha Sandha said she is focused on raising her two children to live just like an ordinary Malaysian.

The Anak Mami Kembali star stressed on the importance of educating her two children, Putra Rayfal,5, and Putri Raysha Jemaima, 4, to live a simple life.

“I’m trying my best to teach my kids to live a normal life because they’ve been blessed with everything since day one.

“I always teach them to live like a normal person. At times, I show them how to take the public transportation such as the LRT,” she told online daily mStar Online.

The Johor Baru-born said she wants to raise them the same way she was brought up and only allows her kids to use gadgets only once or twice a week.

“I try to communicate with them more and read them bedtime stories.

“Besides that, I limit them to using gadgets to only twice a week for an hour each session,” the 34-year-old said.

Fasha herself enjoys a simple life.

Despite balancing between a hectic career and daily duties, she still prefers conducting activities without the need of a helper or assistant.

“I’ve always been someone who loves to keep it simple.

“I can even work alone and sometimes do activities without an assistant or aide. I’m more comfortable living a humble life, I can live as a normal person,” Fasha was quoted by online daily mStar Online.

Fasha was married to Rizal Ashram Ramli from 2012 to 2016 and they share two children together – Rayfal and Raysha.