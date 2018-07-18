Penang man nabbed for biting, shaking infant for crying

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect reacted in the manner due to frustrations over the baby’s frequent crying. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Penang police have arrested a 34-year-old man for biting his 20-day-old baby girl on the head over her frequent bawling.

According to a report in Kosmo! today, the incident occurred at the man’s home at Bumbung Lima in Kepala Batas last Wednesday.

The unemployed man is also believed to have often tossed the infant in the air and threatened to sell her off.

Seberang Prai North District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said a police report was lodged by the suspect’s wife, leading to his arrest at 7.50pm yesterday at Hospital Kepala Batas.

The 33-year-old woman detailed the biting incident in her report.

“The woman lodged a police report for the safety of her daughter as she claims he often abused the infant,” said Noorzainy.

He said initial investigations revealed that the suspect reacted in the manner due to frustrations over the baby’s frequent crying.

The man also bit the infant on the nose and the cheeks, leaving scars.

Noorzainy said a urine test conducted on the man revealed traces of methamphetamine, but added that he did not have previous criminal records.

The case is being investigated under Section 31 (1) Child Act 2001.