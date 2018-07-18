Joi to the world

The Joi Book 100 is ideal for those on the go.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — As far as entry level laptops go, the Joi Book 100 is far and away not your garden variety.

Built for every day use, it is ideal for those who need a machine on the go.

First, its ultra thin 14mm and 1.35kg specifications will delight those who need a portable machine that fits in most bags snugly.

The bonus here is that by way of design, it is built with such elegance and simplicity. Its 14.1-inch full HD IPS-supported display screen is testimony to this.

Released earlier in the month at a launch organised by SNS Network, the Joi Book comes in full-metal bezel design which is attractively narrow.

Powered by Intel Celeron N3450 with a quad-core processor speed of 1.1 GHz to 2.2 GHz, the Joi indeed provides a pretty decent performance with its Intel HD Graphics 500.

Joi has a storage capacity of 32 GB internal storage with support for an additional bay of M.2 SSD up to 512GB and microSD card up to 64GB. Its 10, 000 mAh battery capacity can keep the laptop going up to six to eight hours.

At a starting price of RM1,299, the Joi Book 100 comes in either a gold or dark grey finish. A complimentary Intel SSD 128 GB worth RM249 and a Joi anti-theft backpack worth RM129 are on offer while promotion lasts.

Released just recently, the laptop is available online and in all SNS Network’s official retail outlet — Gloo stores.

Built to work with a delivery that is described as smooth, you could say the Joy Book is a truly a lightweight laptop redefined.

Gloo stores recently held a special promotion, giving away a free wireless mouse, a PWP offer on Microsoft Office 365 Personal at RM99 plus Seagate Back Up Plus 1TB at RM169 for early birds.

* For more information, visit its website here.