Watch the new trailer for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (VIDEO)

Rami Malek as rock icon Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — A new trailer for the upcoming Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody focuses on Freddie Mercury and Queen’s rise to fame.

Freddie Mercury, who is played by Rami Malek in the film, is without a doubt the focus of the film’s first official trailer. In an early scene, we see him introducing himself to the band members and suggesting he could be their next lead singer.

We also see the genesis of the band’s famous track We Will Rock You, as well as a glimpse of how the film will delve into Freddie Mercury’s private life.

Described as a “foot-stomping celebration” of the English rock band, Bohemian Rhapsody traces the band’s meteoric rise, near-fall and reunion for their famed Live Aid performance at London’s Wembley Arena in 1985.

Malek, who previously starred in the TV series Mr. Robot, is joined by fellow cast members including Mike Myers, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, Joseph Mazzello, Allen Leech, and Lucy Boynton, while Dexter Fletcher directs.

Bohemian Rhapsody is due out in US cinemas on November 2, preceded by a UK release on October 24. — AFP-Relaxnews