‘Rugrats’ returning with new TV series and movie

'Rugrats' ran for nine seasons, from 1991 to 2005.

LOS ANGELES, July 18 — The hit 1990s kids’ cartoon is set to return with a new animated TV series. This small-screen revival will be accompanied by a fourth big-screen adventure for the Rugrats, coming in 2020.

Rugrats, the cult cartoon of the nineties and noughties, is set to return with more onscreen adventures. Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced 26 new TV episodes, as well as an upcoming live-action movie. While the movie is slated for US release November 13, 2020, it’s not yet known when the TV episodes will arrive.

Some 27 years since Rugrats premiered on Nickelodeon, Tommy Pickles, Chuckie, Phil and Lil, and Angelica are set to return to screens small and big. The show’s original creators, Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó and Paul Germain will return as executive producers on the series. The movie will be written by David Goodman.

The Rugrats animated children’s TV series ran from 1991 to 2005 on Nickelodeon and followed the imaginary adventures of a group of toddlers. The first film, The Rugrats Movie, came in 1998, followed by Rugrats in Paris: The Movie in 2000 and Rugrats Go Wild in 2003.

The original show was followed by a Nickelodeon spin-off series called All Grown Up! following the lives of the babies and their parents 10 years later. The series ran from 2003 to 2008 with a total of 55 episodes.

Watch the opening credits to the original TV show below: