Father of MH17 victims excoriates US president Trump for toadying to Putin

Maslin accused the US president of a lack of compassion and understanding for human suffering in an open letter issued on Facebook yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — An Australian man who lost three children to the MH17 tragedy lashed out at US President Donald Trump yesterday for his failure to confront Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the downing of the Malaysia Airlines flight.

Anthony Maslin used his Facebook page to issue an open letter to Trump, in which he accused the US president of a lack of compassion and understanding for human suffering.

Maslin noted that Trump not only did not confront Putin over the matter, but appeared to support the Russians’ side of the events over even the assessment of his own country’s intelligence agencies.

“That the plane was hit by a Russian missile has been proven to be an irrefutable fact. That this killed our 3 beautiful children and their grandfather, and destroyed our life and many other lives in the process, is an irrefutable fact,” Maslin wrote.

“That the man whose arse you’ve just been kissing did this, and continues to lie about it, is an irrefutable fact.”

Trump in 2015 rejected allegations that the Russians or their allies were responsible for the attack despite the evidence that was already available then.

Yesterday, the Perth-native proceeded to say that he did not feel anger at Trump, but rather pity at the latter’s apparent inability to display human emotions.

Maslin said both Trump and Putin lacked any empathy for the rest of humanity and clearly do not have any appreciation of love for their fellow man.

“So you have nothing.”

Trump met with Putin in Helsinki, Finland on Monday amid an ongoing probe by US investigators into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election that made Trump the US president.

In Helsinki, Trump spoke effusively of Putin and Russia while deriding the US investigation as a “phony witch hunt”.

MH17 was shot down on July 17, 2014, while flying over eastern Ukraine as it was heading from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. All 283 passengers and 15 crew members were killed.

The Joint Investigation Team headed by the Dutch Ministry of Justice, eventually indicated the plane may have been down by pro-Russian rebels fighting against the Ukrainian government, which Moscow has denied.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on the fourth anniversary of the tragedy yesterday that Malaysia will not relent in its pursuit of justice for the victims of the deadly attack.