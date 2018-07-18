Two killed in accident on LPT1 near Temerloh

TEMERLOH, July 18 — Two died while four others were injured in a four-vehicle accident along Kilometer 132.4 of the East Coast Expressway (LPT) heading west near Temerloh last night.

Deputy director of Pahang Bomba, Mohd Sani Harul said the accident occurred at about 8pm, involving a trailer, Perodua Myvi, Proton Saga and a Toyota Fortuner SUV travelling from the same direction.

The victims who died were Myvi passenger Nur Rashila Rosdan, 22, whose address was Sungai Parit Pasir Panjang Laut, Sitiawan, Perak and the driver of the Toyota Fortuner, Low Kim Boon, 65, from Taman Bukit Istana, Kuantan.

“The injured victims were the driver and passengers in the Proton Saga, a man and three adult women.

“However, the driver and assistant of the trailer did not suffer any injuries,” he said when contacted here today.

The identities of those injured have not been ascertained.

Mohd Sani said the bodies of the two victims have been taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for a post-mortem. — Bernama