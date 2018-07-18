Vietnamese woman nabbed after setting friend’s house on fire

JOHOR BARU, July 18 — Police have detained a Vietnamese woman who is believed to have started a fire at the house of a male friend in Taman Soga near Batu Pahat today.

Batu Pahat ACP police chief Abdul Wahib Musa said the woman in her 30s is believed to have resorted to the mischief out of anger but the actual cause was still under investigation.

“The fire department was alerted at 1.48pm and firemen on arrival were told by neighbours that the woman was still in the house. They managed to rescue her,” he said in a statement.

He said a mattress in one of the rooms was almost completely burnt and that firemen put out the flames within a few minutes.

He added that the woman admitted to starting the fire and asked to be brought the Batu Pahat police headquarters.

Police are now tracing her friend. — Bernama