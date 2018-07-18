Police arrest mastermind behind umrah package scam

The mastermind behind the umrah package scam where 21 reports were lodged in Pahang last year has been arrested by police. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, July 18 — Police have detained the mastermind behind the umrah package scam where 21 reports were lodged in Pahang last year and early this year, involving losses amounting to more than RM139,000.

Head of the Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mohd Wazir Yusof said the man, 40, was detained in an apartment in Rawang, Selangor at about 8.30 am today.

“The suspect is the culprit who had tricked 24 victims by offering a non-existent umrah package beginning last year, and had collected more than RM139,000 through this activity,” he said in a statement here today.

He added the suspect had been taken to the Temerloh District Police Headquarters today and will be remanded from tomorrow to help in the investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and if found guilty, is punishable for the maximum sentence of 10 years’ jail and caning. — Bernama