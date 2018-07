Trump plans to repaint Air Force One red, white and blue

US President Donald Trump speaks about his summit meeting in Finland with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at the start of a meeting with members of the US Congress at the White House in Washington, July 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, July 18 — Air Force One’s iconic blue-and-white color scheme may be on the way out.

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to repaint the next model of the presidential aircraft.

“Red, white and blue,” Trump told CBS News of his plan to have the next version emblazoned with the colors of the American flag.

“Air Force One is going to be incredible,” Trump said in the interview with CBS, which took place over the weekend and was aired yesterday.

“It’s going to be the top of the line, the top in the world,” he said.

“And it’s going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate.”

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is to supply the next presidential jetliner, which won’t take to the skies for several years.

“Boeing gave us a good deal,” Trump told CBS.

“And we were able to take that.

“But I said, ‘I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors?’ And we’re not.”

Air Force One has featured the blue-and-white color scheme since the administration of president John F. Kennedy. — AFP